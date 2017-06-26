Transcript for Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat

Next to the desperate escape from a sinking ferry boat at a tour igs spot in Colombia. You can see the ship rocking from side to side, and then quickly slipping under the water. Passengers pulled down with it. At least seven people did not survive and a massive search is under way right now for those still missing. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight -- nearly a dozen people missing after this four-story ferry packed with over 150 tourists Zhang. This footage, which is sped up, shows the two bottom decks under water -- dozens of people trapped inside. This woman says -- people began to climb onto the other people to get out. Other boaters on the the popular reservoir near Medellin, Columbia racing to help. This man says he heard a roar before disaster struck. The boat tipped and we all went to one side to counter the weight. As the boat straightened out, it was sucked into the water. At least seven dead. But tonight divers still searching for the missing. Tom, several people on the ferry reported hearing a loud noise before it began lissing. Investigators are trying to determine what cause it it to sink. Linzie, thank you. There is much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.