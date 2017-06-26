-
Now Playing: At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes
-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Colombia landslide
-
Now Playing: Cleanup effort underway after deadly Colombia landslide
-
Now Playing: Captain says he gave warning before deadly ship crash
-
Now Playing: Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat
-
Now Playing: Engine-maker Rolls Royce suggests fan blade broke on Air Asia A330
-
Now Playing: Trudeau marches in Toronto Pride
-
Now Playing: Video shows extreme turbulence on AirAsia flight
-
Now Playing: American tourist robbed, shot in Turks and Caicos is medically evacuated to US
-
Now Playing: Angry driver backs down from road rage incident
-
Now Playing: Air Asia flight forced to turn around after cabin violently shakes
-
Now Playing: British Parliament targeted in cyber-attack attempt
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for landslide survivors in China
-
Now Playing: What's next for North Korea, U.S. relations: Part 6
-
Now Playing: What caused Otto Warmbier's brain condition: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Bringing Otto Warmbier home from North Korea: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Former prisoners in North Korea recall the conditions they were held in: Part 3
-
Now Playing: What happened when Otto Warmbier was detained in North Korea: Part 2
-
Now Playing: What Otto Warmbier's tour through North Korea was like: Part 1