Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat

More
At least 7 people have died after a 4-story ferry packed with people sank at a popular tourist spot in Colombia.
1:19 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat
Next to the desperate escape from a sinking ferry boat at a tour igs spot in Colombia. You can see the ship rocking from side to side, and then quickly slipping under the water. Passengers pulled down with it. At least seven people did not survive and a massive search is under way right now for those still missing. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight -- nearly a dozen people missing after this four-story ferry packed with over 150 tourists Zhang. This footage, which is sped up, shows the two bottom decks under water -- dozens of people trapped inside. This woman says -- people began to climb onto the other people to get out. Other boaters on the the popular reservoir near Medellin, Columbia racing to help. This man says he heard a roar before disaster struck. The boat tipped and we all went to one side to counter the weight. As the boat straightened out, it was sucked into the water. At least seven dead. But tonight divers still searching for the missing. Tom, several people on the ferry reported hearing a loud noise before it began lissing. Investigators are trying to determine what cause it it to sink. Linzie, thank you. There is much more ahead on "World news tonight" this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48293244,"title":"Massive search underway for missing people in sinking ferry boat","duration":"1:19","description":"At least 7 people have died after a 4-story ferry packed with people sank at a popular tourist spot in Colombia.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-search-underway-missing-people-sinking-ferry-boat-48293244","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.