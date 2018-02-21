Transcript for Massive storm causes flooding rains and water rescues in Dallas, Texas

To the severe weather at this hour that major winter storm bringing snow freezing rain flooding. And a tornado watch in the -- Seattle for much of the day that winter storm stretching from Texas to Maine dangerous flooding in Dallas tonight a woman rescued from her car in rushing waters. And treacherous ice flipping a big rig on its side on highway 81 near Decatur Texas. ABC's Marcus Moore from the storm zone tonight. Tonight that new. Massive storm cutting across the country. Bring you wintry blast to western parts of north Texas. Covering roads dangerous signs and to the east in Dallas a deluge of flooding rains leading to water rescues even first responders needing help. And overnight there the rescue underway now a woman rescued from the roof of a car she. Cool storms packed with lightning and thunder and the terrifying moment for Lacey Smith and his family and your partner. Lightning strike and their car sending its hook line. And I'm still. Like you I took her evacuations in Indiana and southwest of Chicago as rivers there continue to rise this system already to blame for several deaths on the roads. Including four people. Killed in this crash on interstate eighty in Nebraska on Tuesday. And tonight you can see how much the trinity river has come up here in Dallas and this is far from over David. The rain continues to fall and in the coming days another half a foot is expected from Texas. Across the heartland it. That's right more rain to come thank you markets as director rob with the truck tonight Iraq two more rounds David check it out this record warmth. He east is not helping it's allowing the atmosphere to dump more rain over the same areas right now jetstream and hearing almighty just a little bit of snow across the northeast tomorrow and ends the last round comes to Dallas and through the heartland and identified another three to five inches of rain the flood threat. We'll be uncle or rob thanks again.

