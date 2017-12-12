Transcript for Mayor of San Francisco dies after collapsing inside grocery store

To the index oaf other news. The major of San Francisco, passing away suddenly. Democrat Ed Lee collapsing as a grocery store, rushed to the hospital, where he died. The city's first asian-american mayor. He was 65. Several former NFL players in the news tonight amid sexual misconduct allegations. The NFL network suspending Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and heath Evans, all named in a lawsuit. Donald know van Mcnabb and Eric Davis, who worked at the NFL network, also named in the suit. Their current employer, ESPN, saying both have been pulled from the air for now. Warren Sapp and former NFL network executive producer Eric Weinberger named in the suit. No comment from any of the players tonight. And force was strong on the red carpet tonight. Princes William and Harry arriving for the London premiere of "Star wars: The last jedi." Amid talk they were storm troopers, but no official word tonight.

