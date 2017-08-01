Transcript for Mexican Police Question a Man in the Shooting of a US Consulate Officer

Molly hunter tonight, thank you. There is breaking news in the shooting on of an American diplomat in Mexico. The suspect now in custody. The shooting caught on camera. A U.S. State department employee wounded by the bullet. Piercing the windshield of his car. ABC's Gloria Riviera on the young diplomat and his first assignment. Reporter: Tonight, after a multi-agency manhunt, Mexican authorities are questioning this man, caught on camera in a cold-blooded murder attempt on the U.S. Diplomat in Guadalajara. A region known for drug trafficking and violence. Surveillance video shows the unidentified shooter seemingly stalking his victim, 31-year-old consular officer Christopher Ashcraft. The three key potential scenarios here are one, the shooter had a personal beef. Or it could have been gang related. Or, we don't know, it could be related to some sort of terrorist attack. Reporter: Ashcraft is seen at a kiosk. The alleged attacker, following him outside. Police say that same man then positioned himself at the exit. As Ashcraft drives up, the suspect pulls his gun and fires. This is not something a trained assassin would do. A trained assassin would shoot from a position where nobody could see his face. Reporter: Ashcraft is hit in the shoulder, bystanders rushing to his aid. Tonight, secretary of state John Kerry thanking Mexico for the "Swift and decisive arrest" of the suspect in this "Heinous attack." Ashcraft is in stable condition, recovering in a local hospital. He does have protection. Authorities still say they do not have a motive. Tom? Thank you.

