Transcript for Nearly 2 million people in the UK sign petition to rescind invitation extended to Trump for a 'state visit'

On this president's day, thousands of Americans took part in what they called, not my president day. There were a number of rallies from New York to Washington, D.C. To Chicago to Los Angeles. Tonight, in the uk, nearly 2 million people have now signed a petition to take away the invitation for a state visit that has been extended to president trump. There was a major debate about this today, and from Sweden tonight, the prime minister with a new message for president trump after the president talked about an incident in Sweden. They are asking, what incident? Here's ABC's chief foreign correspondent, Terry Moran. Reporter: In parliament square tonight, a throng of people protesting president trump. Inside, a fierce parliamentary debate, triggered by a petition signed by nearly 2 million Britons seeking to downgrade president trump's upcoming state visit here hosted by the queen to just an ordinary visit without any royal welcome. We should not be inviting him to preach hatred and to spread his bigotry his misogyny and his division. Order! 63 million people voted for president trump, and that is their democratic decision! Reporter: Across Europe, president trump is the great disruptor. A focus of controversy and concern. The latest flap coming this weekend, when riffing on terror in Europe he alluded to some kind of incident in Sweden. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers and they are having problems like they never thought possible. Reporter: The problem? There was no incident in Sweden. Later president trump taking to Twitter explaining his statement was in reference to a story on Fox News concerning immigrants in speweden. But that drew a pointed response today from Sweden's current prime minister. I think also we must all take responsibility for using facts correctly, and for verifying any information that we spread. Reporter: All this while vice president Mike pence is in Europe to soothe rattled allies. Secretary of defense Mattis trying to defuse the outrage from this statement from president trump about the CIA. I always said, in addition to that, keep -- okay. Maybe you'll have another chance. Reporter: My colleague, David Muir, asking him to clarify. What got my attention was when you said, maybe we'll have another chance. Don't let it get your attention too much, because we'll see what happens. We're going to see what happens. Reporter: Today, secretary Mattis made clear where he stands. We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil. Let's get back to Terry Moran in London. In the uk, where does this state visit stand? Terry Moran there in London, and we'll try to get that audio fixed as we move on with the rest of the news tonight. To a devastating scene in Texas. At least four tornadoes confirmed. Winds up to 110 miles an hour, and there were straight line

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.