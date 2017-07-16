Millions of people bring in extra income with a 'side hustle'

More
A new study shows that more than 44 million Americans have side jobs, and experts recommend using the extra cash to pay down debt and beef up savings.
1:26 | 07/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of people bring in extra income with a 'side hustle'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48672692,"title":"Millions of people bring in extra income with a 'side hustle'","duration":"1:26","description":"A new study shows that more than 44 million Americans have side jobs, and experts recommend using the extra cash to pay down debt and beef up savings.","url":"/WNT/video/millions-people-bring-extra-income-side-hustle-48672692","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.