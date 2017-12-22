Transcript for Last-minute shoppers may get some great deals this holiday season

Back now with the millions of Americans scrambling to finish their Christmas shopping. Why it may have been smart and better to wait until now. As Rebecca Jarvis reports, tomorrow could pack the best deals since Black Friday. Reporter: Tonight, it's a procrastinators paradise. This weekend is one of the best weekends to go shopping, specifically on Saturday. The discounts are unprecedented. We haven't seen discounts like this since Black Friday. Reporter: At Best Buy, this Samsung 43" 4k smart TV now on sale for $350, $250 off. At target, apple products on sale, including this apple watch, now $70 off. And at Walmart, this kitchenaid mixer, now $200. 126 million Americans preparing to hit the shops for super Saturday. Walmart letting you order online until 4:00 P.M. December 23rd and pick up for free in stores Christmas eve. Toys R us also throwing in a $5 gift card. Amazon's giving prime members until Christmas eve at 9:30 A.M. To order for free same day delivery. Christmas eve 9:30 A.M. Rebecca, you were telling me about some last-minute gift card deals. It's better to give than receive. Unless you can do both. Many retailers and restaurants are offering buy one, get a gift card free. Tom. Giving and receiving, definitely the best option. Up next right here, the

