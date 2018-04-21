-
Now Playing: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens: I cheated on my wife in 2015
-
Now Playing: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he did not try to blackmail woman
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor faces new felony charge
-
Now Playing: Missouri attorney general says governor may have committed felony
-
Now Playing: Trump praises Michael Cohen on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor accused of a second felony
-
Now Playing: Fallout from new DNC lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Democratic Party launches legal attack against Trump's inner circle
-
Now Playing: Comey memos: 15 pages of meticulous detail, written in real time
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci on Comey's memos, Trump and whether Michael Cohen will flip
-
Now Playing: US Senator casts vote holding newborn
-
Now Playing: Duckworth casts vote holding newborn on Senate floor after rule change
-
Now Playing: Comey memos released to Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump adds former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani to his legal team
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers call for investigation of Comey, Clinton and more
-
Now Playing: 'The View' talks Nikki Haley's 'I don't get confused' comment
-
Now Playing: Dana Perino on Nikki Haley, bipartisanship and more
-
Now Playing: Mention of Trump, Mueller and riot gear in Pittsburgh police email causes stir
-
Now Playing: US ambassador to the UN describes her relationship to Trump as 'perfect'
-
Now Playing: Trump says Mueller, Rosenstein 'still here' despite reports they'll be fired