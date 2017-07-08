Transcript for Missouri police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

We move on tonight, and we're following a developing headline. A man accused of shooting and killing a police officer in Missouri after he was pulled over. The officer and army veteran with just a year on the job, what his family said was his pdream job. Here's ab's Alex Perez on the manhunt tonight. Reporter: Tonight, investigators in Missouri on the hunt for this man, Ian Mccarthy, accused of shooting and killing a police officer after he was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. Shots fired. Officer down. Officer down. I repeat officer down. Reporter: Today, heavily armed officers going door to door searching for any sign of the suspect. 10:45 last night, Clinton, Missouri police officer Gary Michael pulled Mccarthy over because his headlights were off, and it was said he exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at officer Michael. He was able to return fire, but the suspect sped away. He didn't have a chance. It was a cowardly moment for that individual. Reporter: Around 6:45 this morning, Mccarthy's abandoned vehicle located three blocks from the shooting. Believed to be running on foot from that low caution. Still armed. Reporter: This community mourning. Michael's officer saying her son was a vet who served his country in the U.S. Army and that being a police officer was his dream job. Michael is the 28th officer to be killed by gunfire this year. He lievs behind a wife and two stepsons. And Alex Perez with us from Missouri. You reported this man has an extensive criminal record, and officers going door to door tonight? Reporter: Authorities here describe this as a nonstop around the clock operation. More than 60 investigators on this case. Officer Michael had only been on the force for about a year, David. Alex Perez in Missouri for us. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.