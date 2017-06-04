MIT business school graduate indicted on terror charges

Bomb scare on a United Airlines flight; former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn laid to rest.
1:08 | 04/06/17

Transcript for MIT business school graduate indicted on terror charges
To the index of other news tonight. An M.I.T. Business school graduate has been indicted on terror charges. Authorities say this 40-year-old was planning to detonate explosive devices at several locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. He's. Being held on $8 million bail. His attorney said the materials were legally obtained. We turn now to the bomb scare on the tarmac. United airlines flight from tonight owe to Chicago grounded before takeoff. A mock I.E.D. Found in a passenger's suitcase. The owner of the bag who was American was arrested. No explosives were found. And an American hero laid to rest tonight. Former astronaut and senator John Glenn buried today during a private ceremony at Arlington national cemetery. A 21-gun salute. His family scheduling the funeral for what would have been their 47th wedding anniversary. He died in December, he was 95. When we come back here tonight -- we celebrate another

