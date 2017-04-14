MOAB fallout from US Afghanistan strike

More
Afghan commandos assess the damage and search for information in the province that was attacked.
2:09 | 04/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for MOAB fallout from US Afghanistan strike

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46810275,"title":"MOAB fallout from US Afghanistan strike","duration":"2:09","description":"Afghan commandos assess the damage and search for information in the province that was attacked. ","url":"/WNT/video/moab-fallout-us-afghanistan-strike-46810275","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.