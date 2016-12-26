Transcript for A Monstrous Sinkhole Swallows a Home in Michigan

Back here in the states, a state of emergency in Michigan, where a sinkhole forced the residents in more than a dozen homes to evacuate this holiday weekend. Take a look. A problem with an 11-foot wide suer pipe, some 50 feet deep, eyed at the cause. One home already damaged by the hole, which officials estimate is 100 feet by 250 feet deep. Residents this morning receiving upda updates. As Eva pilgrim reports, it is an area that's dealt with sinkhole problems before. Reporter: Tonight, the state of emergency in Fraser, Michigan. A sinkhole threatening this entire neighborhood. Very scary. Very scary. I'm glad we're out of there. Reporter: 22 families evacuated, including sue alba, who woke up early Christmas eve to the sound of splintering brick. Loud noises, cracking through the evening. They got progressively greater. Like, boom, boom, boom. So, that's when we got up and couldn't get out of the garage door. Reporter: Neighbor Derek Loewen and his father ran over to help, grabbing whatever they could. I didn't know how bad the situation was, but I kept running in and out as much as we could until police officers told us it was too dangerous. Reporter: This town has had this problem before. In 2004, a massive 160-foot sinkhole opened on the same road, shutting it down for nearly ten months. Authorities blaming this sinkhole on a collapsed sewer pipe, 45 feet under the ground. Residents being urged to stay away. Let these people get their jobs done. It's a devastating situation. We don't want it to become a tragedy. Reporter: Engineers are now working to figure out how to get some of these people back home, but say it could be two weeks before that happens.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.