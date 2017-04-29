Transcript for Mosquitoes tested in Florida show no signs of Zika

Back now with our "Index." An update on the Zika virus and good news for Florida. Knob of the mosquitoes showing any signs of Zika after last year more than 1,000 people were diagnosed with the disease. Two hunters in Oregon under investigation for taking two cubs out of the wild. Police say the hunters found the bears, took them home and contacted animal officials a couple of days later. Authorities looking into whether the hunters committed any crimes. It is not known what happened to the cub's mother. A Washington state woman recovering tonight after a tree fell on her car. Take a look. The tree crashing down on the interstate 5 outside of Tacoma. Crushing her car. 20 good samaritans helped her. She did survive but she suffered a back injury. Fractured ribs and a lot of cuts and bruises. An unlikely hero in another car crash. The apple watch. The car flipping on to its side in Maryland with one touch, the young driver able to call 911 on his watch. Also sent a text message to his emergency contacts with his location. Firefighters and his dad arriving quickly.

