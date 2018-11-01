Transcript for Mother of 2 dies from complications after getting the flu

the deadly flu outbreak. A mother of two has now died outside Boston. In the last 24 hours here, we've reported on that toddler, now a mother and that 21-year-old aspiring physical trainer. Here's ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton with what you need to know about this year's flu. Reporter: The startling im lives taken by the flu. Massachusetts mother of 2, Jenny Ching, thought it was just a bad cold. She had the flu and she also developed a bacterial infection. It just was really severe and caused severe pneumonia. Reporter: Word of her death coming just 24 hours after we learned about that 21-year-old, Kyler Baughman, the picture of fitness, succumbing to complications from the flu. His mother outside of Pittsburgh saying he got sick and waited too long to get help. And that than y'all Downey, 19 months old, from Toledo, Ohio, who started coughing suddenly, and within an hour, couldn't breathe. Tonight, as nearly every state in the country gaples with a severe through season, one school in Matthews, north Carolina, canceling classes for the rest of the week after more than 160 students were out sick. Taking action in north Carolina, so many parents are seeing this. Jen Ashton with us now. And from that mother outside Boston to the 21-year-old son. It's a reminder how unpredictable the flu can be, and for even to take the similar P Somes seriously. Reporter: Absolutely, David. So far, the deaths in the flu this season have been mostly in adults over the age of 65 and mostly those with pre-existing medical conditions. Heart disease, lung disease. But the victims in this piece remind us, it can affect anyone, the symptoms have to be taken seriously. Some good news. The anti-viral medications lie Tamiflu, there appears to be no resistance with this particular strain that is circulating. That is good news. Jen, thank you. There is still much more

