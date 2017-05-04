Transcript for Mother meets the recipients of her son's organs

Finally tonight here, America strong. The story of a star athlete and honor student and his gift. For three people. He never met. Reporter: A mother's laughter. Her smile. Knowing the gift her son has now given. In ft. Worth, Texas, today, so many students wearing Aaron singleton's number 33. It was a profound lesson in giving. Aaron grew up loving sports. Up at bat, playing for the Joshua all-stars. And later, baseball and football in high school. Too many medals, too many awards to count. Track, baseball -- Reporter: It was last November, Aaron suffered a serious head injury during a game. He did not survive. His team, his community, heartbroken. I wish more than anything for him to be here with us to be playing by our side. Reporter: But tonight, in that community, a lesson about life and the gifts from number 33. His mother made the difficult to choice to donate his organs. And you're about to see the moment Aaron's mother meets the three people who are alive today because of her son. 32-year-old Dustin early receiving a kidney. I can do just about anything I want to now. I'm grateful for that. Reporter: A mother, Brenda Florez, receiving a kidney and liver. Hi, I'm so glad to meet you. I'm so grateful. Me, too. Reporter: Two mothers brought together. And Mike Norton from Houston, receiving Aaron's heart. I'm so sorry for your loss. But I'm very appreciative for your gift. Thank you. Everything I do for the rest of my life, Aaron is taking me there. Reporter: And along with that hug, she then hears her son's heart. A mother's strength. A son's gift. And three strangers grateful. A brave mother and her son's gift. We thank WFAA and we thank you for watching. I'll see you tomorrow.

