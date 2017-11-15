Transcript for New move aims to tackle sexual harassment in Congress

We turn next to Washington tonight, and that bombshell dropped yesterday on capitol hill. The congresswoman who said there are two congressmen who have harassed staffers, still on the hill right now. Well, tonight, a new bill to require training, and to reform the process to file complaints for staffers on the hill, and it comes as we have also learned about your money. That congress has paid more than $16 million to settle complaints. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, members of congress are on a mission to clean their own house, taking on sexual harassment. After that bombshell allegation. In fact, there are two members of congress, Republican and Democrat, right now, who serve, who have been subject to review or not have been subject to review, but have engaged in sexual harassment. This is allegedly what happened to one staffer dropping off research at a congressman's home. And the young staffer, a young woman, went there and was greeted with a member in a towel. It was a male. Who then invited her in. At that point he decided to expose himself. She left, and then she quit her job. Reporter: Tonight, some lawmakers want names. Well, I think it's good to get this stuff out. Name them. Just get it out. Lay it out. Reporter: Currently, victims go through 30 days of mandatory counseling, sign a nondisclosure reagreement, undergo 30 days of mediation and a month-long cooling off period before filing any legal claim. Over the past 20 years, congress has settled 260 cases related to workplace violations, including harassment, costing American taxpayers more than $16 million. It is opaque, it's not transparent and it's really set up to protect the prerp traitors. Reporter: But a new bill would make counseling and mediation optional and eliminate those nondisclosure agreements. This whole story exposing the different set of rules. Mary, in the meantime, this new bill would also mean big changes for accused lawmakers who settle harassment claims? Reporter: David, this new bill aims to beef up transparency and accountability. If a lawmaker settles a claim, they would be named publicly. And they would have to pay that settlement out of their own pocket. David? Mary Bruce with us live again tonight. Mary, thank you.

