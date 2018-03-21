Transcript for Mueller team zeroing in on political consulting firm with Trump ties: Sources

Facebook under growing scrutiny tonight, after up to 50 million Americans had their information exploited. Tonight, Facebook's CEO breaking his silence on this, with this message to Facebook users. Say iing what happened was a, quote, breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that. Tonight, if you are on Facebook, where you should look on your page to see what they can learn about you. Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: Tonight, sources tell ABC news special counsel Robert Mueller is now zeroing in on Cambridge analytica. A political consulting firm hired by the trump campaign in 2016. In undercover video obtained by Britain's channel 4, the company's CEO boasting of his influence. Have you met Mr. Trump? Many times. You have? We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting. We ran all the digital campaign, the television campaign and our data informed all the strategy. Reporter: Mueller now looking into that relationship. A source with direct knowledge who has met with the special counsel's team tells us investigators have asked senior campaign officials how data was collected and used, specifically in the battleground states. Christopher Wylie, who left cambrige analytic in 2014, said before the campaign even began, the firm was gauging public opinion on phrases that would become trump staples. We are going to drain the swamp. We tested things like "Drain the swamp." We started testing before they gained prominence in American political discourse. Reporter: As recently as last night, the president acknowledged "Drain the swamp" was not his own creation. It was a term that was actually given to me. Usually I like to think them up myself, but this was given to me. I hated it. I though it was so hokey. Reporter: Cambridge analytica now under fire for gaining access of the personal data of up to 50 million Americans through their Facebook accounts, and allegedly using that information to target voters with messages tailored to sway them. They obtained that information from this man, russian-american data scientist aleksander Kogan, who insists he didn't know he was breaking any rules. Did they tell you what they were going to do with their data? No. I knew it was for political consulting, but beyond that no idea. Reporter: On "60 minutes," Brad parscale, who ran trump's 2016 digital strategy and is now the 2020 campaign manager, described Facebook as their ace in the hole. I understood early that Facebook was how Donald Trump was going to win. Reporter: Still tonight, Cambridge analytica denies as chk Litt actually using that data on the trump campaign and insists they destroyed it all. Facebook wants proof of that. In the meantime, if you are watching at home and you have a Facebook account, where do you go in your profile to know what they can learn about you? Reporter: Take a look at this, David. Inside of your Facebook profile, in the dropdown menu, you want to click leer on settings. That will take you to this page where you click on ads. Finally, click here on your categories. That's going to take you to this page, and this is where you see the full breath of information Facebook is collecting on people. Everything from that birthday to your traveling to your race, even things like your political inclinations. Here is where you'll find that information that Facebook with clean basically from your own action on the platform. Facebook using what you posted or what you read in your news feed, deciding what your political AFL yags is, even if you haven't put that on your profile. Reporter: Exactly. All of your public activity is right here.

