Transcript for Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Texas

To a devastating scene in Texas. At least four tornadoes confirmed. Winds up to 110 miles an hour, and there were straight line winds. Shattered homes in San Antonio, and powerful winds twisting this transmission tower, bending it in half. There are many without power tonight, and ABC's Phillip Mena is in San Antonio. Reporter: Lightning electrifying the sky as powerful storms blow through, bringing high winds and heavy rain. Snapping trees from Texas to the southern plains. Near San Antonio, the storms spawning at least four confirmed tornadoes. One of them, tearing a path 4 1/2 miles long. It sounded like a sonic boom. Reporter: Adrian Venegas and his family of four racing to a neighbor's for shelter. By the time I realized it was a toerrnado, the roof vanished. Reporter: More than a hundred homes and businesses hit hard. Dozens of vehicles flattened under this carport. This transmission tower, mangled, knocking out power to thousands. And near Austin, straight line winds toppled all 12 car of this train. Alexis Steven grateful to be alive. My window shot in, and everything fell apart in a matter of, like, two or three seconds. Reporter: She spent the night alone huddled in a bathtub. David, the tornado that crumbled these walls and ripped off roofs, hit with so many people were inside their homes. It's miraculous that nobody here was injured ors or. Phillip Mena with us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.