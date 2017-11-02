Transcript for National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Under Fire for Call With a Russian Diplomat

Now to the mounting setbacks faced by the new administration. The president tweeting this photo from the golf course with the prime minister of Japan. Last night speaking with reporters onboard air force one. Hinting at a possible next step on that paused travel ban. The president indicating he wasn't aware of the growing fury report of his national security adviser Michael Flynn and those conversations that he had with the Russian ambassador before the inauguration. ABC's David Wright with the latest. Reporter: Wary of getting stuck in the rough yet again, president trump played golf today his Japanese counterpart. "Having a great time hosting prime minister shinzo Abe in the United States," he tweeted. Apparently, his opinion has changed. Japan. They're all taking our jobs, folks. Reporter: Out on the campaign trail, Japan was one of his favorite punching bags. When these people walk in the room, they don't say, "Oh, hello, how's the weather?" They say, "We want deal!" Reporter: These days, trump is all smiles. Japan, one of several issues where campaign spin is giving way to a more measured presidential reality. Trump also reassured China that he'll still abide by the "One China" policy, backing away from his provocative outreach to Taiwan. He also hinted he'll file a new, more narrowly focused version of his targeted travel ban, one more likely to pass muster with the courts. Could very well be, but I like to -- I like to surprise you. Reporter: Trump now faces the threat of a new crisis from his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, under fire for his December phone calls with a Russian diplomat. At issue -- whether Flynn told the Russians not to worry about sanctions imposed by president Obama in response to Russian meddling in the election. Flynn flatly denied the sanctions ever came up, then changed his story after intelligence confirmed that they did. What report is that? I haven't seen that. I'll look into that. Reporter: Flynn now insists he "doesn't recall," but "Can't be completely certain." And David Wright joins us live now from mar-a-lago. We're learning tonight, Dave, there are new questions about one of Flynn's top aides. That's right. Even as Democrats in congress are calling for an investigation of Flynn, ABC news has learned that CIA has denied a security clearance to one of Flynn's top aides. That will effectively prevent him from serving. No comment tonight from the CIA or the nsc. Not a great week for the retired general. David, thanks so much.

