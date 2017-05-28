Navy divers hold demonstration in Times Square ABC News' Rachel Scott gives us a look at the Navy diving demonstration held in honor of Fleet Week.

President Trump honors Navy SEAL widow, blames generals for failed raid Mixed reviews over the president's decision to highlight fallen war hero Ryan Owens, who was killed in the line of duty recently.

Navy SEAL trainee's sister 'sick' over court's decision Lynsi Price, the sister of James Derek Lovelace, who drowned during a Navy SEAL training exercise, reacts to the U.S. military's decision to not charge anyone in his death.

Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified The Navy SEAL killed in the raid on senior al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leaders in Yemen on Sunday has been identified as Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens.