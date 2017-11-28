North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

More
The White House said the president was informed while the missile was still in the air and he responded, "We will take care of it."
2:18 | 11/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51444205,"title":"North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile ","duration":"2:18","description":"The White House said the president was informed while the missile was still in the air and he responded, \"We will take care of it.\"","url":"/WNT/video/north-korea-fires-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-51444205","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.