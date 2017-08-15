Transcript for North Korea stands down from launching missiles near Guam

In the meantime, we have a major development tonight in the showdown with North Korea. The war of words with Kim Jong-un. President trump promising fire and fury with the north Koreans made any more threats against the U.S., and North Korea vowing to drop bombs near Guam. This message from Kim saying, we will watch stupid American behavior a ribit longer and warning against reckless actions on the Korean peninsula. Martha Raddatz was talking saying the U.S. Remains at the ready. We have the capability to defend them against the limited attack that North Korea is capable of delivering today. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz from Seoul, and that language would make it appear they have backed down at least for now, but the Pentagon knows they are still a major threat. Reporter: Yes, David. It does appear Kim Jong-un blinked and backed away in what could have resulted in a major military conflict, but this does not in any way end the threat from this volatile dick tater. We know intelligence believes he is trying to perfect a nuclear weapon against the U.S., and military ongss mustry main on the table, David.

