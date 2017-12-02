Transcript for North Korea tests Trump, firing a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan

Next tonight to politics. A critical week in white house jump started by North Korea firing off this ballistic missile off the coast of Japan. The leaders responding with a swift joint statement, calling the test launch intolerable. A here's David Wright. Reporter: Shoulder to shoulder, the president and the prime minister. The bond between them sealed by a north Korean ballistic missile. I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%. Reporter: It's Pyongyang's first missile test since president trump took office, launched into the sea of Japan just as trump sat down to dinner with the Japanese prime minister. The midrange missile posed no threat to the U.S. But it was a crucial test of trump's commitment to the u.s./japan security alliance, a post-world war II treaty trump railed against on the campaign trail. And, you know, you have the maniac in North Korea. You know, they maybe have to do something. Right now, if he acts badly toward Japan, we end up in a World War. Reporter: Back then, candidate trump accused Japan of taking advantage of U.S. Protection while stealing American jobs. And they are not even paying us. How stupid are we, folks? How stupid, how stupid are we? How stupid are we? Reporter: Not anymore. Not after last night. Here at home, the administration is now turning its attention back to the targeted travel ban, intent on rescuing the policy one way or another. Even if that means writing a new, more limited order. We will perhaps do that. We'll see. Monday or Tuesday. Reporter: The administration doesn't want the courts to have the last word. We can pursue further executive actions. All options are on the table. We have equal branches of government in this country. The judiciary is not supreme. Reporter: Stephen Miller, the senior aide most responsible for the initial policy, made the rounds on the Sunday shows, and made no secret of his impatience with the judges who have blocked the executive order. This is a judicial usurpation of power. It is a violation of judges' proper roles in litigating disputes. Reporter: On Twitter, the president praised Miller's performance. "Congratulations on representing me," he tweeted. "Great job!" He is asking for broad, unchecked power. Will he get it? These are the defendants. They're three judges from the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.