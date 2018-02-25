Transcript for NRA is on verbal rampage against critics and blaming Parkland law enforcement

raging across the country in the wake of the Florida school massacre. Pressure is mounting for the white house to take action. So far, the NRA, unwilling to budge. Stephanie Ramos is in Washington. Reporter: Tonight, president trump and the national rifle association, the closest of allies. At odds about what to do in the wake of the deadly Florida high school massacre. It doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you're 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18. I mean, that doesn't make sense, and frankly I explained that to the NRA. Reporter: But the NRA is pushing back against any calls to raise the age limit to buy an ar-15 semiautomatic rifle like the one used in Florida and many other deadly mass shootings. Let me just -- the position is, you do not want to raise the age? That's what the NRA came out and said. That's correct. Reporter: Another point of contention, banning bump stocks like the one used in the deadly Las Vegas concert rampage that killed 58 people. The president repeating in a phone interview he supports the ban. But tonight NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, clear on the group's opposition to that proposal. The NRA doesn't back any ban. Reporter: One proposal they have seen eye to eye on, sec securing schools. The president calling for some teachers to be armed. If we would have had some teachers, you wouldn't have this prop. Reporter: But this teacher who survived the Florida shooting speaking out against that proposal. I would definitely say not. Reporter: Over weekend the weekend, a dozen countries severed their relationship with the organization. President trump insisted -- when lawmakers return tomorrow, they have no immediate plans to vote on any gun legislation. Stephanie, thank you. As the debate continues in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.