Now Playing: Former NYPD commissioner on 'gut wrenching' shooting of officer

Now Playing: Police show a softer side when responding to a noise complaint in North Carolina

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for a suspected arsonist in Arizona

Now Playing: Arrest made in Savannah shootings, car crash that killed 3

Now Playing: 92-year-old grandma shines as the flower girl in her granddaughter's wedding

Now Playing: Top tips to make the most out of your trip to the farmers market