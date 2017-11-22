Transcript for NYPD strengthen the security for Thanksgiving parade

Back here in New York City, the NYPD preparing for the Thanksgiving day parade. Just weeks after the Halloween truck attack. Extraordinary measures already today, as people line up to see those famous balloons being inflated. ABC's gio Benitez on the plans to keep everyone safe. Reporter: Tonight, New York City officials saying it's their strongest ever show of force. Police on high alert with the growing threat of truck attacks. Enacting new measures to protect the three and a half million people expected to line the streets here for the Thanksgiving day parade. Each year, we've been increasing our security efforts. We want to make sure this is the most secure event going on. Reporter: Officers using new tactics. Using Wands to check people into a single entrance for tonight's balloon inflating, creating lines stretching several blocks. Also redeploying heavy weapons, k-9 units. More than 80 sanitation trucks packed with tons of sand. And concrete barriers. This following the terror truck attack weeks ago in downtown Manhattan that killed eight. Police also relying on citizens for help. We're just watching around for people, if you see something, hopefully someone will say something, so we will all be safe. A massive security presence. Gio Benitez live from where the parade will begin. Gio, you mentioned in your report, New York officials are asking tens of thousands of spectators to be on alert. Reporter: That's right, Tom. Police say they're going to have an officer on every block. And so, if someone sees something, they should go to that officer right away. Tom? An officer on every block. Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.