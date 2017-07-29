Transcript for Two officers allow a teen to drink substance at the Mexican border

obtained exclusively by ABC news that shows two officers at the border allowinging a 16-year-old Mexican teen drink a suspicious sub Stan. The official report called it an accident and described only one voluntary drink. Take a listen this from Brian Ross. Reporter: The two officers encouraged or at least the permit young man to drink it. Cruz now points at the bottle and she's saying, okay, drink it. She makes the gesture that we associate with "To drink." Now watch the male agent. He says drink another one. You see them exchanging glances and smiles. Reporter: Then it happens again. Two more since. Reporter: Four drinks in all, within a half-hour, the drugs take effect. The teenager can barely stand. A massive overdose with symptoms like a heart attack. You saw the video there. Tonight, strong reaction and outrage. Zoe Lofgren saying this teenage boy did not deserve a death sentence. Congressman Adriano Espaillat saying -- this incident happened back in 2013. The officers involved in it haven't been fired or disciplined Next to the dangerous storms and flooding across the east. A state of emergency for parts of West Virginia.

