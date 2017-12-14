Transcript for Ohio police use battering ram to capture armed suspect

evening, and to the two police officers shot in the chest and the tense standoff for hours at a St. Louis suburb today. Armored vehicles standing outside a home, an armed suspect barricaded inside. ABC's Alex Perez at the scene tonight, where police vests saved those officers' lives. Reporter: Tonight, county police in tactical gear storming this home, after an armed suspect barricaded himself inside for nearly eight hours. Using a battering ram to break into the garage, later bringing the man out on a stretcher. The ordeal starting around 7:15 this morning, Bellefontaine neighbors police spotting a man wanted for questioning after overnight gunfire in the neighborhood. When suddenly -- Shots fired! Scene is not secured, scene is not secured. Intersection is Bellefontaine and chambers road. This man jumps up off the ground. And I see pepper spray being deployed from the officers and this man backs up about 15 feet and starts shooting. Patients located outside the building, front steps. Reporter: The officers, a 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. Both of them were shot in the chest. However, the vests blocked both of the rounds. And by god's will, you know, both officers were struck in a location that they had P protect protection. Reporter: And aless Perez joins us tonight. Alex, those officers are now out of the hospital, you're getting word? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. Those officers were released from the hospital late today. Clearly, those bullet proof vests saved their lives. The department just got those vests last year. David? Alex Perez tonight. Alex, thank you.

