Transcript for Two Ohio police officers killed responding to 911 call for help

Next, two Ohio police officers killed responding to a 911 call for help. A woman crying, then the line disconnecting. The two officers immediately coming under fire and losing their lives. Tonight, you'll hear that emotional call to 911, as that community reels from the attack. Here's Zachary kiesch. Shots fired. Two officers sho Reporter: Police ambush. Two officers killed in the line of duty. What's your emergency? Please help, please help. What's wrong? He shot the police officers. Reporter: The first call for help coming in at 12:02 from the suspect's wife, fearing for her and her daughter's life. I'm hiding in the bushes. My daughter's in the house. She's 1 year old. Please. Reporter: Just eight minutes later, officer Eric joering and Anthony morelle are on the scene, immediately met with gunfire. Two officers down, critical. Reporter: The suspect, Quentin Smith, a convicted felon. Just three months ago, his wife told authorities he'd threatened to kill her, and her daughter, and always carried a gun. As you can imagine, it's quite emotional. But we will get through this. Reporter: Today, the community still reeling. And emotions boiling over as people try to capitalize off the tragedy with phony donation websites. There's a special place in hell for those people. And my wish is that it comes very soon. Reporter: President trump offering his condolences to Ohio governor John Kasich today. As for the suspect, he's in the hospital. His condition is not being released at this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.