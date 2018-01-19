Transcript for Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Nassar sentencing

a searing moment in court today. A U.S. Olympic star face-to-face with former gymnastics team Dr. Larry Nassar, saying, quote, the tables have turned, Larry. That's not all she said. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Larry Nassar on the stand today, sobbing. Unhinged by testimony from this woman who said she only recently came to terms with her own abuse. Wow. What have you done? Reporter: One of more than 100 women and girls testifying at his sentencing. Earlier, an unexpected speaker -- olympic gold medalist alley race raisman with a warning. The tables have turned, Larry. We have our voices and we're not going anywhere. Now, Larry, it's your turn to listen to me. I'm no longer a victim, I'm a survivor. Reporter: Raisman this time gives her abuser, the former team doctor for usa and Michigan state a piece of her mind. The very person who sits before us now who perpetrated the worst epidemic of sexual abuse in the history of sports, this monster was also the architect of policies and procedures that are supposed to protect athletes from sexual abuse for both usa gymnastics and the usoc. Reporter: No tears, just determination and anger directed at Nassar and usa gymnastics. An organization that I feel is rotting from the inside. Reporter: Just yesterday usa gymnastics parted ways withhe famed training center run by coaches Bella and Marta karolyi where several say Nassar abused them. They nektd glected that they had athletes trapiining there the day they released the statement. Usa gymnastics, where is the honesty and transparency? Reporter: Still, raisman says her love of the sport is stronger than the evil in Nassar and his enablers. I am here to tell you that I will not rest until every last trace of your influence on this sport has been destroyed, like the cancer it is. Powerful statements. Usa gymnastics is responding. They say the final camp will end on Sunday even though they've maintained all along they never had any knowledge of this abuse. Thank you, Lindsey. We turn to the 13 siblings allegedly held captive and tortured by their own parents

