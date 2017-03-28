Transcript for Olympic official testifies that they 'failed young athletes' who were allegedly abused

Back here tonight, in Washington, former gymnasts testifying about the sexual abuse they said they suffered at the hands of their trusted team doctor. Usa gymnastics carried more for medals than safety. Reporter: Emotional testimony on capitol hill today about sexual abuse in gymnastics. Now I know that I was not alone. More than 100 women have come forward and shared stories shockingly similar to mine. Reporter: Bronze medalist Jamie dantzscher and fellow gymnast like Jessica Howard recounted alleged abuse as teenagers at the hands of Larry Nassar, team usa's doctor for 19 years. Charges he has denied. I trusted usa gymnastics, but I was sexually abused, as were so many other athletes. Reporter: Nassa are is now behind bars. But former gymnasts like Dominique moceanu, who was not sexually abused herself, described a culture of intimidation and humiliation. Everybody around us knew that abuses were going on but they chose not to act because it became part of the cultural norm. Reporter: Usa gymnastics didn't send a witness instead this statement. "We are dealing with a serious problem, and we recommit ourselves to promoting a safe environment for our athletes." Usa gymnastics and the former gymnasts say they support a new bill that would make it mandatory to immediately report sexual abuse of amateur athletes to law enforcement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.