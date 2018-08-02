Transcript for Omarosa on working in the Trump White House: 'I was serving my country, not serving him'

the olympics for us. A spectacle set to play out on reality TV tonight. A former white house staffer returning to reality television. Omarosa, forced out of the white house in December, after meeting the president on his reality show, "The apprentice." Now, returning to her roots, this time, "Celebrity big brother." And offering an unflattering view of the white house. How the white house is responding tonight, and here's Tom llamas. Reporter: President trump made omarosa a star on his show "The apprentice." Then, he signed her up on his next big project -- the campaign. Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to president trump. Reporter: -- And ended up with a job in the white house. At one point, omarosa showed up to the white house wearing her wedding dress, a party van full of guests to pose for photos. Two months ago, she was fired. I never got it. Why you went to the white house with him. I felt like, it was like a call of duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him. I was haunted by tweets every single day, like, what is he going to tweet next? Does anybody say to him, "What are you doing?" I mean, I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, keep her away, don't give her access, don't let her talk to him. Reporter: Omarosa revealing on the show "Big brother" she's worried about the trump white house after seeing it from the inside. You know, I'd like to say not my problem, but I can't say that because like, it's bad. Should we be worried? Ugh. Don't say that. Because we are worried, but I need you to say no, it's going to be okay. It's not going to be today. Reporter: David, tonight, the white house responding, saying they're not taking the comments seriously, but adding to the drama, saying this. "Omarosa was fired three times on "The apprentice" and this was the fourth time we let her go."

