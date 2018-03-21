Operator of self-driving car that killed woman served 4 years in prison

Uber said the man, convicted of attempted armed robbery, had met its requirements.
0:16 | 03/21/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Operator of self-driving car that killed woman served 4 years in prison
Police in Tempe. Had just released video of that deadly crash involving a self driving over the video showing the moments. Before that vehicle struck a lane Hearst Fergie as she crossed the street in Tempe on Sunday it does appear there was little time to do anything no charges have been filed as of yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

