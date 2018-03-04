Transcript for Pair of thieves nab more than $50K in jewelry and rare coins

In Sarasota Florida high dollar heist at a jewelry store. Two thieves in matching disguise using a crowbar to smash the display cases and gravel to a 100000 dollars in jewelry and rare recordings. Now take a look at this couple seen earlier in the day at a neighboring store asking suspicious questions a similar braid on the female suspect also linking the two incidents. Police would like to talk to them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.