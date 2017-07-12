Transcript for Palestinians, Israeli forces clash after Trump's Jerusalem decision

And just 24 hours after the president made that announcement about Jerusalem, officially recognizing it as the capital of Israel and saying, we will move the embassy there, there have already been flareups and prote protests. And ABC's James Longman witnessing it first-hand tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the violence president trump was warned about. Protesters burning images of him, after his announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Anger boiling over in the streets. Hezbollah's leader tonight blasting trump, saying he fired the last bullet at the peace process. Palestinians throwing rocks at Israeli forces. The Israelis firing back. We've been watching this back and forth between young men and the security forces all day. They've been -- our team caught in the tear gas used to disperse the crowds. These scenes, you often see in this part of the world. The fear this time is if people really start to believe that the peace process is dead -- then these grow. Over 100 injured in Palestinian territories. Protesters doused with water cannons. Tonight, the leaders of hamas denouncing president trump, even calls for a third intifada, or uprising. Trump's speech has lit a spark. David? James Longman, thank you. There's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.