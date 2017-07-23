Paralyzed Olympian walks down the aisle

Jamie Nieto went through intense physical therapy to take his first step and walk down the aisle with his wife on their wedding day.
1:49 | 07/23/17

Transcript for Paralyzed Olympian walks down the aisle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

