Parents accuse Mexican hospital of holding their newborn hostage More While on vacation, the mother went into labor nearly 12 weeks early and the hospital allegedly refused to release the baby until they paid thousands of dollars of fees. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Parents accuse Mexican hospital of holding their newborn hostage This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Preemie home after Cancun hospital allegedly extorted over $30K from family

Now Playing: Parents accuse Mexican hospital of holding their newborn hostage

Now Playing: Prince George celebrates his 4th birthday

Now Playing: Mother of four facing deportation seeks sanctuary in a church

Now Playing: The case to save 'Baby Charlie' faces new international battle

Now Playing: US to bar Americans from traveling to North Korea

Now Playing: What ISIS left behind in suburbs of Raqqa, Syria

Now Playing: Deadly earthquake hits Greece, Turkey

Now Playing: Attorney for family of Australian woman killed by police calls for justice

Now Playing: Suspected deadly gas explosion at food shop in China

Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate try to make pretzels in Germany

Now Playing: The race against time to save 20 million in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen from starvation

Now Playing: Swimming robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel

Now Playing: Family holds vigil in Australia for woman fatally shot by Minn. officer

Now Playing: Medical team to meet with Charlie Gard's parents

Now Playing: NY doctor arrives in London to begin evaluation of terminally ill 'Baby Charlie'

Now Playing: US doctor evaluates baby Charlie Gard in London

Now Playing: Family seeks answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort

Now Playing: 3 people who died in Honolulu fire identified

Now Playing: Emergency evacuation caught on camera in Mexico City Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48796435,"title":"Parents accuse Mexican hospital of holding their newborn hostage","duration":"1:50","description":"While on vacation, the mother went into labor nearly 12 weeks early and the hospital allegedly refused to release the baby until they paid thousands of dollars of fees.","url":"/WNT/video/parents-accuse-mexican-hospital-holding-newborn-hostage-48796435","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}