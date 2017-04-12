Transcript for Parents settle lawsuit with dentist over death of their daughter

Next tonight here, new developments in the death of a teenage girl in Minnesota, after dental surgery. Parents suing the dentist for the death of their daughter, who died after going to have her wisdom teeth pulled. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight. Reporter: Sydney galleger was a vibrant, active 17-year-old. The competitive diver and skier died in 2015 after going into cardiac arrest while under general anesthesia while getting her wisdom teeth pulled. Sydney's parents sued the dentist, Dr. Paul tombach, alleging negligence and dangerous actions. The family alleged that during the surgery her "Heart rate dropped dramatically, she had no pulse and became unresponsive." She was declared brain dead at the hospital a week after that routine dental procedure. The family ultimately settling out of court for $2 million. Dr. Tombach did not admit wrongdoing and after a temporary suspension, he had his license reinstated. The American dental association says parents should always ask, will my child be conscious or unconscious during the procedure? And, David, the Ada also says to ask for instructions and emergency contact information if there are any concerns or complications after surgery. David? Adrienne, thank you.

