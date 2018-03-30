Transcript for Parkland student does not accept apology from Fox News anchor

Tom. Strong words from the president. All right, Martha. Thank you. More at voertizer pulling away from Laura Ingraham. Ingraham has apologized to hogg, but some advertisers are holding her to account. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Parkland high school survivor David hogg says the apology from Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham is too little too late. I'll only accept Laura's apology when she apologizes to all the individuals she's hurt in her professional career. Reporter: This 17-year-old turned national voice for gun laws. We say no more! Reporter: First appeared on Ingraham's show on the night of the parkland shooting -- There is a serious issue in this country that we all need to face. Reporter: But he is now calling for companies to boycott the conservative commentator after Ingraham taunted hogg on Twitter earlier this week about being turned down by several colleges. Writing, "David hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about it." Hogg immediately fired back, tweeting, "Sooooo @ingrahamangle what are your biggest advertisers? Asking for a friend. #Boycottingramadverts." Just today, office depot adding its name to the growing list of companies pulling the plug on ads on her nightly show on fox News. Ingraham did apologize to hogg in a tweet for any upset or hurt she may have caused to, quote, the brave victims of parkland, that we reached out to Fox News for comment, and they referred us to that tweet, Tom. Thanks.

