Transcript for A pediatric nurse in Jacksonville, Florida adopted an abused and malnourished baby

Finally tonight, a family created from the most tragic of circumstances. When a nurse makes a decision to change the life of a child, she gets more than she ever expected in more ways than one. ABC's erielle reshef with the story. Reporter: For most families, these first steps would be a crowning achievement. But for baby Delila, more of a miracle. She was just the most beautiful baby I'd ever seen. Reporter: Pediatric nurse Jess hamm first laid eyes on Delila when she was wheeled in. A Jacksonville intensive care unit -- abused, and severely malnourished. At 14 months she weighed just 11 pounds. From the first squeeze, from those tiny fingers, Jess knew that Delila had captured her heart. But Jess, who had tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant, decided she would do more than just nurse little Delila back to health. I have always wanted a family. I have always wanted to be a mother. Reporter: She decided to adopt her. What she didn't know -- Delila had a twin Caroline who was also in the hospital. Mog more than I want to do is to be these girls' mother. Reporter: The 30-year-old taking a true leaf of love -- taking in two dad toddlers. Good job. I'm trying not to cry. Reporter: Now building a life together. Can you say Delila? Delila. Reporter: This happy home a far cry from the heartbreak of the past. Erielle reshef, ABC news, new York. We love those little hamms. Lot of incredible people on this broadcast. But nurse Jess hamm is definitely awesome. Our thanks to you for watching. I'm Tom llamas. "Good morning America" and "This week" in the morning. Have a great evening. Good night. Ordering his son to ride his bike to school in the rain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.