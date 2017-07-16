Transcript for 3 people who died in Honolulu fire identified

Next tonight, new developments in the deadly fire in Honolulu. Three victims now identified, as some return home to find their homes and lives now in ruins. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, a first look at what this raging fire that tore through a Honolulu high rise. Incinerating balconies and engulfing homes left behind. The fire alarm still blaring as residents return to the soaked floors and singed walls in the Marco polo condominium complex. All turned black up there. Reporter: Angie novey's family, assessing the damage, salvaging what they can. Their neighbors, devastated, with nowhere to go. Right now we're completely homeless. Reporter: The worst of the damage, on the 26th floor, where the inferno started Friday. It's like a war zone in there, it's completely burnt out. Reporter: The overwhelming flames and smoke there, killing three people. 71-year-old Joanne koana. Reller's desk where he worked at hawaiian airlines, now turned into a memorial. The 54-year-old's family frustrated, learning all of this loss could have possibly been prevented. If there were sprinklers in this apartment, the fire would be contained to the unit of origin. Reporter: There were no sprinklers in the high rise because in Honolulu, they aren't required in buildings constructed before 1974. How is it possible that a corporation doesn't install something as inexpensive and as effective as sprinkler systems? Yeah, there's anger. Reporter: Honolulu's mayor says this may now force a change to that law. And tonight, investigators are still piecing together what caused the fire. Tom? Marci, thank you. Now to a pivotal moment in the ongoing controversy over

