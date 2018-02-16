Transcript for At least five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in California

To the index of other news tonight, the grandmother helping to thwart a school threat in Washington, and we're learning more now. 18-year-old Joshua o'connor accused of threatening to shoot up a school. The grandmother calling 911 after discovering the threat written in his journal. What I'm reporting is I'm finding journal entries from my grandson. Uh-huh. And he is planning to have a mass shooting at one of the high schools. So many crediting that grandmother. She told police she found a semiautomatic rifle hidden in a guitar case. The deadly truck case in California tonight. At least five people were killed when a semitruck crashed through the dividriver on the freeway. And smuker recalling several dog foods. The recall includes several varieties of kibls and grits. The company says there is not enough of the drug to pose a threat to pets, but we have much more on our website for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.