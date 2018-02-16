-
Now Playing: 5 killed in fiery crash involving oil rig, stolen car
-
Now Playing: Car crash that killed Colts player allegedly caused by undocumented immigrant: Police
-
Now Playing: 13 Russian nationals indicted for allegedly meddling in the 2016 election
-
Now Playing: At least five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in California
-
Now Playing: Flu vaccine as high as 59% effective for children 6 months to 8 years old: CDC
-
Now Playing: FBI admits it dropped the ball after being warned about school shooting suspect
-
Now Playing: Winter storm warnings issued from the Rockies to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Alleged shooter stopped at Walmart and McDonald's after school massacre: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Suspect Nikolas Cruz shot into at least 5 different classrooms on 2 floors: Authorities
-
Now Playing: A 4-year-old kidnapped from South Carolina has been reunited with her family
-
Now Playing: School shooting survivor: 'Kids were bleeding out everywhere'
-
Now Playing: Trump to survivors of school mass shooting: 'Your suffering is our burden'
-
Now Playing: 5 students killed in shooting were in their 1st year of high school
-
Now Playing: US schools teach students safety plans for shootings
-
Now Playing: Trump offers prayers and condolences after deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: 19-year-old arrested off campus in deadly Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: Police say AR-15 rifle used in deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida jury takes 14 minutes to convict man in 8-year-old's brutal slaying
-
Now Playing: School rampage leaves at least 17 dead