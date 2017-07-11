Transcript for People of Sutherland Springs come together in wake of massacre

Finally tonight, in Texas, a hug seen by the whole community. Overnight, a town united. Arm and arm at a vigil in Sutherland springs. Meridith cooper and Yvette Gonzalez comforting one another. 9-year-old Sophia Martinez offering a prayer. That hero, Stephen Willeford, who tried to take down the suspect, meeting up with Jonnie langendorff, that driver. They chased the suspect together. A hug amid so much heartbreak. Mr. Willeford, I believe that he's a hero. How could you not love that guy? You know, that guy did what he knew needed to be done. Reporter: We saw it first-hand. Everyone in the town thanking both of them. God bless you. Reporter: Johnnie told me, he's no hero. They did what they needed to do. I mean, have you been able to wrap your head around? It's devastating. It really is. It's a tough blow to anyone -- anyone involved. The whole community -- I mean, these are friends. These are family. Reporter: And tonight, an update on that 5-year-old boy shot five times, Ryland ward. Hit in the arm, the leg, the stomach. He's in the hospital in stable condition tonight. His mom and dad by Ryland's side. Their family's go fund me page now raising more than $63,000 since we first told you about Ryland last night. A town pulling for Ryland. And all the families whose lives were changed in an instant. We're pulling for Ryland and that whole town, too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.