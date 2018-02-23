Transcript for Person of the Week: Major League Baseball players

Finally tonight here, our persons of the week, and after witnessing the families, the survivors in parkland who bravely told their stories all week long at the white house and elsewhere, major league baseball today honoring them. Reporter: Today, something remarkable happened at spring training. The Detroit tigers looking determined and making a choice. So did the Yankees. The first baseman doing the same thing. So did the marlens. Each and every one of them. Every major league player putting their caps aside to wear these instead. With "Sd" on them for Stoneman Douglas high school in parkland, Florida. Their school's logo, and heart worn on this day. Steven mats sending us this message. It's important for everybody to wear the Stoneman Douglas hats during the games today to support the families and students in the community who suffered tragic loss like that. Reporter: The Chicago cubs tweeting out this image. Anthony Rizzo went to that high school. I think it's amazing that you see everyone honoring what's going on right now. Reporter: And the Miami marlins inviting the student athletes from that school in parkland to their spring training. To know more than a week later, these teams and this nation has not forgotten them. I'm just here, watching baseball, practicing throughout the week. It's been great. Announcer: We now stand for a moment of silence. Reporter: And this moment of silence, to remember those who were lost. You could see the pain on the faces here, and the determination from those players wearing those caps. This one saying it all. Parkland strong. I want one of those caps. We love seeing that today. And I hope to see you right back here on Monday. Good night.good night.

