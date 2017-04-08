'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty of securities fraud charges

More
The former drug company CEO faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.
2:05 | 08/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty of securities fraud charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49043981,"title":"'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli found guilty of securities fraud charges","duration":"2:05","description":"The former drug company CEO faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.","url":"/WNT/video/pharma-bro-martin-shkreli-found-guilty-securities-fraud-49043981","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.