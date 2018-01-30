Transcript for Some pharmacies run out of flu-fighting medicine

The deadly flu emergency this evening. News of another 7-year-old boy losing his life. 39 states now reporting high flu activity, you can see them all lit up in red on the map. And in some of those high flu states, hospital beds are now in short supply. And so is Tamiflu. ABC's Steve osunsami is at the CDC in Atlanta tonight. Reporter: Tashalina Blackman, her four kids and her husband are all fighting the flu tonight. The doctor prescribed Tamiflu, the anti-viral drug that helps considerably, but finding any took them two days and more than a dozen trips to pharmacies up and down Chicago. No one has the medicine in stock. Reporter: The CDC and the people who make the drug underline tonight that there's plenty available. The problem is getting it to pharmacies, like this one in South Carolina, fast enough. In one hour, they sold a hundred bottles. This is the first year I've seen in probably a decade that there's such short supply that you're scrambling to get it from your wholesaler. Reporter: Even with medication, the flu can kill. 7-year-old Kevin baines died over the weekend in Virginia. We tried to give him the medication and everything we was supposed to do, and he just wasn't getting any better. Reporter: At Grady hospital in Atlanta, both the drug and bed space are in high demand because of the flu. Every bed is full. So, not only are we full in the emergency department, our colleagues upstairs are full, as well. So, let's get right back to Steve at the CDC again tonight. And Steve, some of the biggest pharmacy chains say they're working to get Tamiflu, or at least a generic version? Reporter: That's right, David. CVS, Walgreens say they have a good supply, but the amount can vary from store to store, which is why they say it's a great idea to call first.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.