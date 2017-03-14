Transcript for The photobombing family from the live BBC interview becomes a viral internet sensation

Finally tonight here, no need to photobomb their dad. They were invited this time. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: There's not a parent tonight in the modern world who couldn't sympathize with professor Robert E. Kelley, I would argue this is a trial of democracy. Reporter: You root for the guy when he tries to keep it together when his kid steals the show. He is broadcasting life by Skype from his home office in south Korea to the studios in London talking about Korean politics, and the children want to have a parade. Reporter: There's mom trying to rush them away from the camera. My apologies. Reporter: The family was live on the bbc again today. This is my daughter. Reporter: Sharing that it wasn't so fun at the time. We were worried. A little bit more. We were worried the bbc would never call us again, that was our first response actually. Reporter: Fans are cheering him on. He has nothing to worry about. That's what got them invited back. Thanks to Steve osunsami for that family and the entertainment. I'm David Muir. I hope to see yote

