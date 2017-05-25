Photojournalist reveals graphic images of torture and execution by Iraqi troops

More
Elite Iraqi unit was praised by U.S. military officials for helping lead the fight against ISIS.
2:30 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Photojournalist reveals graphic images of torture and execution by Iraqi troops

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47651620,"title":"Photojournalist reveals graphic images of torture and execution by Iraqi troops","duration":"2:30","description":"Elite Iraqi unit was praised by U.S. military officials for helping lead the fight against ISIS.","url":"/WNT/video/photojournalist-reveals-graphic-images-torture-execution-iraqi-troops-47651620","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.