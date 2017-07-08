Transcript for Photos show American Airlines plane after being rocked by turbulence

We turn next tonight to new pictures showing the scene inside the cabin to of an American airlines jet rocked by turbulence. The cases of turbulence on the rise. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: New video showing the aftermath of that turbulent American air lines flight if weekend. Just totally unexpected. Reporter: Belongings, food and ne bottles thrown across the plane. Drinks hitting the ceiling. It felt like we were in free fall. Babies screaming. Hitting the ceiling. Reporter: At least ten people on board rushed to the hospital after the flight traveling from Athens, Greece hit rough air before landing in Philadelphia and tonight, a warning. It could be happening for frequently, and getting stronger. One recent study saying that unexpected turbulence will increase significantly over the next few decades. The amount of severe turbulence could double or even triple because of the effects of climate change and the impact the temperature changes are having on the jet stream. Reporter: David, American airlines say the injured passengers on that flight were released from the hospital the same day. It said the set belt sign was on when he hit that that. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.