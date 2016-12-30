Transcript for Pilot Who Appears to Be Impaired Stumbles Onto Passenger Jet

Welcome back. A man who appears to be impaired stumbles past security and gets on a plane. This wasn't an unruly passenger. It was actually one of the pilots. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, authorities are examining this tape showing what appears to be an impaired pilot at security. After dumping his bag out, the pilot makes his way to the plane, packed with more than 150 passengers. One of them, recording this video out of concern, claiming the pilot slurred his speech during the overhead announcement. Initially, the airline saying, "Allegations the pilot was drunk while on duty have not been proven to be true." Then later announcing "Strict action" against the pilot. There were places along the line where this guy could have been stopped and held back. Why did it take the passengers basically to mutiny on the airplane? Reporter: In the U.S., one pilot is arrested every month for being over the legal alcohol limit. Just this year, passengers saw multiple incidences of pilots allegedly attempting to fly drunk, including this American airlines pilot who was arrested on the tarmac in March. The pilot on that flight in Indonesia was replaced before takeoff, and the plane landed safely in Jakarta. Tom? Thank you. When we come back, it's hard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.